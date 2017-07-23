Bruce went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a win over Oakland on Saturday.

The outfielder is turning in an excellent fantasy campaign with 25 home runs, 65 RBI and 54 runs and is well on his way to a career year. Interestingly, Bruce's high-end production is also flying under the radar somewhat, so there might be a buy-low opportunity in some circles.

