Mets' Jay Bruce: Blasts 25th home run in win
Bruce went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a win over Oakland on Saturday.
The outfielder is turning in an excellent fantasy campaign with 25 home runs, 65 RBI and 54 runs and is well on his way to a career year. Interestingly, Bruce's high-end production is also flying under the radar somewhat, so there might be a buy-low opportunity in some circles.
