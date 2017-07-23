Mets' Jay Bruce: Blasts 25th homer in win
Bruce went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over Oakland.
The outfielder is turning in an excellent fantasy campaign with 25 bombs, 65 RBI and 54 runs and is well on his way to a career year. Interestingly, Bruce's high-end production is also flying under the radar somewhat, so there might be a buy-low opportunity in some circles.
