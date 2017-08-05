Bruce cleared revocable trade waivers Friday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Bruce is now available to be traded to any team not on his no-trade list, but is likely to approve a trade to most contenders. The 30-year-old should garner some interest with a .260/.324/.528 slash line and 29 home runs.

