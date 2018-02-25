Play

Bruce is experiencing plantar fasciitis in his left foot and is considered day-to-day, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Bruce dealt with the same condition a season ago, so it's a little concerning that he's already dealing with a flareup this early in spring training. The Mets are hopeful that a few days of rest will remedy the situation and put him back on track to enter Opening Day at full strength.

