Mets' Jay Bruce: Double shy of cycle Tuesday
Bruce went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
The triple got the Mets on the board in the second inning, and the solo home run in the tenth proved to be the difference in the extra-inning win. Bruce saw his average dip below the Mendoza Line with an 0-for-16 stretch, but he's since responded with a three-game hitting streak to get up to .222. After swatting more than 30 homers each of the last two seasons, the solo blast was just his second of 2018 but he may finally be shaking off some of the early season rust.
