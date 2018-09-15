Mets' Jay Bruce: Drives in four in win

Bruce went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 8-0 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran slugger is putting together a nice power surge to end an injury-plagued season, going 10-for-37 (.270) through 11 games in September with two doubles, four homers and 12 RBI. Bruce still only has a .224/.304/.379 slash line with eight homer runs through 80 games on the year, and barring a miraculous finish he'll fail to reach the 20-HR mark for only the second time in his career.