Bruce went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

Bruce showed that he can drive in runs without hitting the ball out of the park, producing singles with a runner in scoring position in both the third and fifth innings. He has racked up at least 97 RBI in four of the past six seasons, and is on pace to surpass that mark once again with 67 in 91 games played.