Mets' Jay Bruce: Drives in two Tuesday
Bruce went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Braves.
His sixth-inning two-bagger briefly gave the Mets a 2-1 lead before Zack Wheeler and the bullpen fell apart in the bottom half of the frame. Bruce has been mired in a brutal slump since the beginning of May -- the extra-base hit was his first since May 30, the RBI were his first since May 27, and the multi-RBI game was his first in over a month. The veteran outfielder's current 630 OPS is over 200 points lower than last year's mark, but he is capable of getting hot in a hurry if his issues at the plate are simply mental and not physical.
