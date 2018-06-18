Mets' Jay Bruce: Drops to seventh Monday

Bruce is starting in right field and hitting seventh Monday against the Rockies.

Bruce is hitting an anemic .183/.234/.267 in 64 plate appearances against southpaws this season, so he'll drop to seventh in the order for the first time all season with lefty Tyler Anderson toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The veteran outfielder could stick in the bottom third of the order against same-handed pitching if his struggles continue, which would likely hurt his counting stats.