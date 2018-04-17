Mets' Jay Bruce: Expected back Tuesday
Bruce (foot) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Newsday reports.
Bruce was on the bench for two straight games with plantar fasciitis, an issue which bothered him last season and in spring training. The Mets expect to give him periodic days off to manage the issue but they don't consider it to be a major concern. Bruce was able to pinch hit Monday.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start