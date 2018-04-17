Bruce (foot) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Newsday reports.

Bruce was on the bench for two straight games with plantar fasciitis, an issue which bothered him last season and in spring training. The Mets expect to give him periodic days off to manage the issue but they don't consider it to be a major concern. Bruce was able to pinch hit Monday.

