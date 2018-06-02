Mets' Jay Bruce: Expects to play Sunday

Bruce (back tightness) expects to be in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He was a late scratch Saturday, as his back didn't loosen up the way he expected. While it's encouraging that he believes he will be able to play Sunday, back issues can be fickle, and he will need to be able to go through warmups with more success than he did Saturday. Brandon Nimmo is starting in right field, Jose Bautista will start in left and Luis Guillorme entered the lineup as the third baseman, batting seventh.