Mets' Jay Bruce: Expects to return Friday

Bruce (hip) will likely return from the disabled list prior to Friday's game against Washington, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Bruce began a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie last week and has played in seven games for the minor-league team over the past 10 days. During that span, he's gone 9-for-25 (.360 average) with a home run and two RBI, but more importantly, he hasn't experienced any discomfort in the hip. Upon his return, it's expected that Bruce will see time in right field and at first base.