Bruce went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Thursday's loss to San Diego.

This was Bruce's sixth bomb in July and 26th or the campaign. He's up to 70 RBI with a .262/.325/.521 slash line and is closing in on career-best marks in a number of statistical columns. There are probably still plenty of fantasy circles where the 30-year-old outfielder is undervalued, too.