Mets' Jay Bruce: Hits disabled list

Bruce was placed on the disabled list with a sore right hip Tuesday.

Bruce had started just one of the Mets' last five games while battling the issue. He's had a disappointing season for the Mets so far this year, hitting .212 with just three homers in 62 games. Reliever Tim Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Jose Bautista is likely to have an everyday role in the outfield while Bruce remains out.