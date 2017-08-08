Bruce (neck) is starting in right field and hitting third Tuesday against the Rangers.

He missed the last two games with neck stiffness, but will head to the outfield and a prominent spot in the order against righty Andrew Cashner. Bruce should see the occasional day off over the rest of the season as the Mets look to get their long-term pieces semi-regular at-bats.

