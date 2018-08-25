Mets' Jay Bruce: Homers in return from DL

Bruce went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Nationals.

The veteran slugger made an immediate splash in his first action since June 17, showing no signs of the hip injury that sidelined him. Bruce has had a poor season even when healthy, posting a .213/.292/.333 slash line with only four homers through 63 games, but the 31-year-old is still capable of a hot streak to close out the campaign if he's now 100 percent.

