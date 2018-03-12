Bruce is expected to hit third in the Mets' initial batting order, Kevin Kernan of The New York Post reports.

New manager Mickey Callaway is moving Yoenis Cespedes to the No. 2 slot and wants to break up his right-handed power, which leaves Bruce as the best option to hit third with Todd Frazier in the cleanup spot. Bruce didn't have much success in that role last year, slashing .233/.301/.453 in 318 at-bats, but with a renewed focus on OBP at the top of the Mets' order, the 32-year-old slugger should see a boost in his RBI opportunities.