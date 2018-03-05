Bruce went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The homer was his first of the spring, but Bruce is off to a solid start overall in Florida, going 3-for-8 with two extra-base hits. The 30-year-old has posted nearly identical numbers over the last two years despite bouncing between three different teams, and after signing a three-year deal this offseason to return to the Mets, another 30-HR, 100-RBI campaign seems likely.