Mets' Jay Bruce: Launches fourth home run in six games
Bruce went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk Tuesday in Colorado.
Bruce has heated up on this west coast road trip, following up home runs in San Diego and Seattle with a pair at Coors Field to give him four in the past six games. His 29 long balls are tied with Cody Bellinger for fifth in the league, five behind leader Aaron Judge. Judge's total of 34 homers coincides with Bruce's 2012 career high, which the left-handed slugger will easily surpass this season barring a major slump or injury.
More News
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...