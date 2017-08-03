Bruce went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk Tuesday in Colorado.

Bruce has heated up on this west coast road trip, following up home runs in San Diego and Seattle with a pair at Coors Field to give him four in the past six games. His 29 long balls are tied with Cody Bellinger for fifth in the league, five behind leader Aaron Judge. Judge's total of 34 homers coincides with Bruce's 2012 career high, which the left-handed slugger will easily surpass this season barring a major slump or injury.