Mets' Jay Bruce: Leaves early Friday

Bruce exited Friday's matchup against the Cubs with "lower back discomfort," Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Bruce was replaced in right field by Brandon Nimmo, with Jose Bautista entering the game to play left. The severity of Bruce's injury is unclear, but he'll be considered day-to-day until more news on his status is released.

