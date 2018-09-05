Mets' Jay Bruce: Mashes fifth home run

Bruce went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Bruce got the scoring started in the second inning, mashing just his fifth home run of the season. It's been a trying year for the 31-year-old, but he's now slashing .270/.325/.514 over 37 at-bats since returning from a long stint on the disabled list, and figures to keep seeing at-bats at both first base and outfield down the stretch.

