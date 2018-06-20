Mets' Jay Bruce: MRI reveals hip strain

Bruce (hip) is dealing with a strained right hip, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

With manager Mickey Callaway's announcement that "there's definitely something there," it looks as though Bruce may miss an extended period of time recovering from this injury. The Mets have yet to describe a definitive timetable but expect something to come forward by the end of this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories