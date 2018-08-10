Mets' Jay Bruce: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager Mickey Callaway changed gears Friday and said Bruce (hip) is close to embarking upon a rehab assignment, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Though Callaway previously said Bruce wasn't close to starting a rehab assignment just a few days ago, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it looks like the outfielder will play in a minor-league game in the near future after landing on the shelf in mid-June. He will likely require a decent amount of time on a rehab assignment, so don't expect to see him back in action for the Mets for at least another couple weeks.