Mets' Jay Bruce: No timetable for return

Bruce (hip) said that he's been dealing with a variation of this injury since mid-March and that he will give his body "proper time" to rest and reset, Erin Fish of MLB.com reports.

Bruce added that he's under the impression that all of his injuries -- ranging from the hip to his back and foot -- are all inter-connected and that he will "reset his body" over the coming days. At this time, there is still timeframe for the outfielder's return, so expect him to need at least a couple weeks on the shelf.