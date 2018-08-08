Mets' Jay Bruce: Not close to starting rehab assignment
Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that Bruce (hip) is "in a good spot" with his recovery, but the outfielder isn't close to beginning a rehab assignment, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Bruce has been on the shelf since June 19 with the right hip strain, with the Mets relaying scant updates on his progress ever since. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old was a major disappointment in the first season of the three-year, $39 million contract he signed in January, as he hit supplied a career-worst .613 OPS over 236 plate appearances. With a return to game action seemingly not imminent, it's looking likely that Bruce won't be an option for the Mets until September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...