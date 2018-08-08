Mets' Jay Bruce: Not close to starting rehab assignment

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that Bruce (hip) is "in a good spot" with his recovery, but the outfielder isn't close to beginning a rehab assignment, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bruce has been on the shelf since June 19 with the right hip strain, with the Mets relaying scant updates on his progress ever since. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old was a major disappointment in the first season of the three-year, $39 million contract he signed in January, as he hit supplied a career-worst .613 OPS over 236 plate appearances. With a return to game action seemingly not imminent, it's looking likely that Bruce won't be an option for the Mets until September.