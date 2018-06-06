Mets' Jay Bruce: On base three times Tuesday

Bruce went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.

The veteran has been mired in a miserable slump, hitting .181 (13-for-72) over his last 22 games with zero homers and only one RBI, so Tuesday's performance provided a glimmer of hope that Bruce may be finding his swing again. In shallower fantasy formats, however, he can still be left on the bench or waiver wire until he begins to make a real contribution again.

