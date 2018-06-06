Mets' Jay Bruce: On base three times Tuesday
Bruce went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.
The veteran has been mired in a miserable slump, hitting .181 (13-for-72) over his last 22 games with zero homers and only one RBI, so Tuesday's performance provided a glimmer of hope that Bruce may be finding his swing again. In shallower fantasy formats, however, he can still be left on the bench or waiver wire until he begins to make a real contribution again.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...