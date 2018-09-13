Mets' Jay Bruce: On bench for Game 2 of doubleheader

Bruce is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bruce will give way to Dominic Smith at first base for the second half of Thursday's doubleheader after going hitless in four at-bats during Game 1.

