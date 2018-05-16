Mets' Jay Bruce: Out against left-hander
Bruce is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Bruce will take a seat during Wednesday's matinee as southpaw J.A. Happ toes the rubber for Toronto. The Mets will trot out an outfield of Michael Conforto, Juan Lagares and Phillip Evans. Expect Bruce back in the lineup for Friday's series opener versus Arizona.
More News
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...