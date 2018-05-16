Bruce is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bruce will take a seat during Wednesday's matinee as southpaw J.A. Happ toes the rubber for Toronto. The Mets will trot out an outfield of Michael Conforto, Juan Lagares and Phillip Evans. Expect Bruce back in the lineup for Friday's series opener versus Arizona.

