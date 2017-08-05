Mets' Jay Bruce: Out of Saturday's lineup
Bruce is out of Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He cleared revocable trade waivers Friday, which does not come as a surprise, as there just doesn't seem to be a market for non-elite outfielders. Bruce can now be traded without limitation, save for the eight teams on his no-trade list. Theoretically a trade to a team that would give him everyday at-bats down the stretch would boost his fantasy value, but such a team may not exist. Curtis Granderson, who also cleared revocable trade waivers, is starting in right field and hitting fifth.
