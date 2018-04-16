Mets' Jay Bruce: Out with plantar fasciitis
Bruce is out of the lineup for the second straight day Monday with plantar fasciitis, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Bruce expects to be able to return to the lineup Tuesday. The 31-year-old is hitting .239/.352/.413 through his first 54 plate appearances this season. Brandon Nimmo will start in right field in his place.
