Bruce, who is not in Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers, has been dealing with a stiff neck, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The news of this neck ailment explains why Bruce was withheld from the Mets' starting lineup over their past two games. It doesn't sound like the ailment is overly serious and is likely just a day-to-day case. The Mets are off on Monday so it's possible that Bruce could make his return Tuesday against the Rangers.