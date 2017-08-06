Mets' Jay Bruce: Plagued by neck stiffness
Bruce, who is not in Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers, has been dealing with a stiff neck, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The news of this neck ailment explains why Bruce was withheld from the Mets' starting lineup over their past two games. It doesn't sound like the ailment is overly serious and is likely just a day-to-day case. The Mets are off on Monday so it's possible that Bruce could make his return Tuesday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...