Mets' Jay Bruce: Plans to return to field soon
Bruce hopes to return to playing the field soon, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Bruce made his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday, but for now he's sticking to designated hitter duties. The early results are promising, as he wasted no time in getting his first RBI of the spring, but with a National League team, he'll need to prove he can handle fieldwork relatively soon. The veteran has plantar fasciitis in his left foot, so naturally he's playing things safer during spring training. No timetable for his return to the field has been specified, but look for it to come in the next week or two.
