Mets' Jay Bruce: Re-enters lineup Sunday

Bruce (back) will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bruce was out of the lineup the previous three games with a sore back, but had been available Saturday in a pinch-hitting capacity. While he wasn't summoned into that contest, he was cleared to rejoin the starting nine in the series finale after completing a pregame workout without incident. Like many of the Mets regulars, Bruce has endured a rough June, as he has recorded just four hits in 30 at-bats this month.

