Mets' Jay Bruce: Reinstated from disabled list
Bruce (hip) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against Washington.
As expected, Bruce will rejoin the active roster ahead of this weekend's three-game set versus the Nationals. He will likely receive some time at first base and right field for the remainder of the 2018 campaign. Across 62 games with the Mets this year, he's slashed .212/.292/.321 with three home runs and 17 RBI.
