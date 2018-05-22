Mets' Jay Bruce: Removed from lineup Tuesday
Bruce is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Bruce will give way to Jose Bautista -- who was signed earlier Tuesday -- in the outfield against left-hander Caleb Smith. The veteran outfielder has struggled against same-handed pitching this season, hitting just .220/.256/.317 across 43 plate appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him settle into the larger side of a platoon with Bautista, who owns a .913 OPS in 20 plate appearances against lefties this season.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart