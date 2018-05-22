Bruce is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bruce will give way to Jose Bautista -- who was signed earlier Tuesday -- in the outfield against left-hander Caleb Smith. The veteran outfielder has struggled against same-handed pitching this season, hitting just .220/.256/.317 across 43 plate appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him settle into the larger side of a platoon with Bautista, who owns a .913 OPS in 20 plate appearances against lefties this season.