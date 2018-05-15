Mets' Jay Bruce: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Bruce returned from the paternity list Tuesday and is in the lineup for the Mets' game against Toronto, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Bruce will bat fifth and play right field. On the season, he's hitting a somewhat disappointing .233/.313/.383. His .150 ISO would be the lowest mark of his career, as would his 26.6 percent hard-hit rate.
