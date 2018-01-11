Mets' Jay Bruce: Returns to Mets
Bruce signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Bruce is set to rejoin the Mets after spending parts of the past two seasons in New York prior to being traded to the Indians in August of 2017. The 30-year-old is coming off another productive season during which he hit .254/.324/.508 with 36 homers and 101 RBI in 146 games. He figures to slide in as the team's starting right fielder, though he could also see time at first base, according to James Wagner of The New York Times.
