Mets' Jay Bruce: Scratched with back issue

Bruce (back) was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He was in the initial lineup after leaving Friday's game with a back issue, but about two hours later the team opted to hold him out for this contest. Brandon Nimmo is starting in right field, Jose Bautista will start in left and Luis Guillorme enters the lineup as the third baseman, batting seventh.

