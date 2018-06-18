Mets' Jay Bruce: Scratched with hip soreness

Bruce was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Rockies due to hip soreness, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

With Monday's absence from the lineup, Bruce will have now missed four of the last five games due to his bothersome hip -- he returned for Sunday's series finale but apparently aggravated the issue. While he's hoping to avoid a trip to the disabled list, Bruce acknowledged the possibility, per Ehalt. He'll be reevaluated Tuesday.