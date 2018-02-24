Bruce is dealing with a sore heel and will be sidelined until at least Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear when Bruce picked up the ailment, but the Mets will play it safe with the 30-year-old early in camp and hold him out of Grapefruit League action for the time being. His status should clear up in the coming days, but it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him sidelined for more than a handful of games.