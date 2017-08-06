Bruce is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Bruce is just 3-for-16 during his first four games of August and will be held from the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. In his stead, Curtis Granderson will man right field and bat fifth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast