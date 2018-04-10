Bruce is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bruce has yet to sit out this season, so the Mets will give him a chance to catch his breath with southpaw Caleb Smith taking the hill for Miami. Michael Conforto will slide to right field to replace him, allowing Juan Lagares to log a start in center field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories