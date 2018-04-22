Bruce is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Bruce has been ice cold at the plate over the last week (2-for-21) and will head to the bench for the second consecutive Sunday. Brandon Nimmo will take his spot in right field and bat leadoff against Mike Foltynewicz and the Braves.

