Mets' Jay Bruce: Slugs 28th homer Tuesday
Bruce went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.
He's now got 28 homers on the year, including three in the last five games. Bruce surprisingly wasn't dealt at the trade deadline, although an August move is always possible if he clears waivers, and his comfort level in New York should give him a chance of topping his previous careers highs in home runs (34) and RBI (109) before the season is done.
