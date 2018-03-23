Mets' Jay Bruce: Slugs second spring homer Thursday
Bruce went 1-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
The 30-year-old has enjoyed a strong spring, hitting .333 (12-for-36) in 14 games with two homers. After delivering a career-high 36 home runs in 2017 and his second 100-RBI campaign, Bruce should once again supply impressive power numbers hitting in the heart of a veteran Mets lineup.
