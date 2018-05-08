Mets' Jay Bruce: Slugs third homer Monday
Bruce went 2-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Reds.
It's just his third homer of the year, with his last coming April 24. Bruce has had a sluggish start in the power department, but he is slashing .320/.382/.500 over his last 14 games and he should begin to put more balls over the fence now that the weather is warming up.
More News
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like you're roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...