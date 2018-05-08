Bruce went 2-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Reds.

It's just his third homer of the year, with his last coming April 24. Bruce has had a sluggish start in the power department, but he is slashing .320/.382/.500 over his last 14 games and he should begin to put more balls over the fence now that the weather is warming up.

