Mets' Jay Bruce: Smacks ninth homer

Bruce went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two walks Thursday against the Nationals.

Bruce teamed up with Michael Conforto to take Max Scherzer deep on back-back shots in the third inning to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. He now has nine homers on the season, including three in his past nine games. Though he's battled injuries for much of the season, Bruce has proven he can still be productive with three big performances -- two four-RBI games -- since September 12.