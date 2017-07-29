Bruce went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Mariners.

He now has 27 homers on the year, putting him well on pace to break his career high of 34 set in 2012. Bruce could well be dealt at the trade deadline again this year, however, and given his struggles with the Mets last season after they acquired him, another late-season slump can't be ruled out despite the 30-year-old's strong performance so far in 2017.