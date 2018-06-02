Mets' Jay Bruce: Starting in RF Saturday
Bruce (back) is starting in right field and batting sixth for Friday's game against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Bruce exited Friday's game with lower back discomfort, but won't be forced to miss any time, as he indicated following the game. The 31-year-old has struggled against left-handed pitching this season with a .196/.241/.275 line in 51 at-bats, as the Cubs send southpaw Mike Montgomery to the mound Saturday.
