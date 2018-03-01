Mets' Jay Bruce: Starting in right field
Bruce will earn a start in right field during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest against the Marlins, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
This marks the first time that Bruce will get a chance to play the field this spring after making his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday out of the DH spot. Bruce was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his left foot a few days ago -- which is a condition he dealt with in 2017 -- so the club has been electing to take it easy with him as Opening Day is still a few weeks away.
